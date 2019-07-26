In spite of triple-digit highs and heat indices approaching 120 degrees on both days of the 23rd Annual Amelia Earhart Festival, attendance appeared to be as strong as ever while new strides were made in putting Atchison on the map.
On Friday, July 19, following opening acts by Kylie Morgan and Devin Dawson, country superstar singer-songwriter Kip Moore crooned to the thousands of fans at Warnock Lake to bring together LakeFest 2019, perhaps the most well-attended public gathering of the year throughout the Riverbend region. The event followed events like the Grandfather Earhart Ice Cream Social on Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the public appearance of Amelia Earhart herself (historian Ann Birney) at the Atchison Public Library.
Opening events on Saturday, July 20, the Atchison Family YMCA held a 2K-8K race beginning as normal in front of The Y along Commercial Street.
According to statistics released by event organizers, Elijah Green of Atchison came in first among men racing in the co-ed 8K with a time of 28:31, while Delaney Kemp of Shawnee came in first among women with a time of 35:25.
Nina Buhler of Peoria, Illinois, came in second among women with a time of 37:25. Phil Davis of Atchison came in second among men with a time of 28:44. Crystal Tracy of White Cloud came in third among women with a time of 39:24, and Jerome Simpson of Atchison came in third among men with a time of 28:44.
In the 2K race, Spencer Wilson of Winchester came in first among men with a time of 8:48. A. Jensen, city not listed, came in first among women with a time of 13:00. Trystin Myers came in second among men with a time of 10:00, while S. Schrick of Holton placed second among women with a time of 15:31. Lauren Tait, city not listed, came in third among women with a time of 15:53, while Ashton Schrick of Holton came in third among men with a time of 10:38.
President Stephen Minnis of Benedictine College placed eighth among men in the 2K race. He said this race proved to be a little harder than previous ones as temperatures exceeded 80 degrees before before the race got fully underway, the sun already showing its strength in the early hours.
“My family always tries to do the Amelia run each year,” he said. “I’m so glad that they started this at 7:30 in the morning, before the heat really started. Although there were a couple of times where you reach the crest of a hill and the sun’s beating in your face. It makes it pretty tough. Overall, it’s a fun time. It’s great to have the community out here for this.”
Benedictine went on to host a variety of events in support of the festival, including children’s authors Aimee Bisonette and Jeanine Kiehl Wyatt at the Breakfast with the Books event in the St. John Paul II Student Center, and the Amelia Earhart Festival Speaker Symposium featuring Nicole McElhinney and Bronagh Sharkey of Derry, Northern Ireland, where Amelia Earhart completed her flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932.
The highlight honors of the day went to Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey and Grace McGuire, the first duo to win the Pioneering Achievement Award presented by the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. Earhart Morrissey, Amelia Earhart’s younger sister, died in 1998 and the award was accepted posthumously on her behalf by daughter Amy Kleppner. Each honoree will have $10,000 vested in the scholarship or endowment benefiting young women of their choice.
As the booming, carefully choreographed fireworks of the Concert in the Sky concluded the festival on Saturday night following the final Amelia Earhart Festival acrobatic performance of 41-year pilot Julie Clark, the first female commercial airline pilot, one important event remained: Amelia’s actual birthday. The festival naturally takes place on the weekend, but Amelia was born on July 24, 1897; accordingly, the festival itself coincides with her actual birthday only every so often.
To make up for this, the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum at 223 North Terrace St. held the official 122nd Amelia Earhart Birthday celebration at the house where Amelia grew up those many decades ago right here in Atchison. Most of the festival goers had gone, but the most dedicated Amelia fans from all over the country made certain to attend.
“The 2019 AE Festival has come and gone, but we celebrated AE’s actual 122nd Birthday here at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum with pride and joy,” said Joni Colwell, museum manager.
