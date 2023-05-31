A 51-year-old Atchison man recently heard his orders to serve more than eight years in a Kansas prison crimes related to dangerous drugs in the presence of a young child.
Charles Edward Young was sentenced May 12 in Atchison County District Court for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and aggravated endangering of a child. The charges arose from a Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigation and search warrants executed May 10, 2022, regarding Young's residence and vehicle.
Young was convicted of the crimes as the result of a no contest plea he entered Jan. 4 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that Atchison County authorities stopped Young's vehicle and located inside 158 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia articles and some U.S. currently.
Becker said inside Young's residence law enforcement officers located methamphetamine throughout the living room, a digital scale and other items consistent with drug paraphernalia. A juvenile resided in the residence at the time the warrant was executed.
Young was handed his sentences as follows: 78 months for the fentanyl possession with intent to distribute; 15 months for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; and six months for aggravated endangerment of a child. As an agreement between the prosecution for the state and the defendant all sentences are to run consecutive to each other, Becker said.
"The Court adopted the recommendation, which led to the controlling sentence of 99 months with the Department of Corrections being imposed," Becker said.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted the lab testing, Becker indicated in her release.
