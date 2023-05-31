A 51-year-old Atchison man recently heard his orders to serve more than eight years in a Kansas prison crimes related to dangerous drugs in the presence of a young child.

Charles Edward Young was sentenced May 12 in Atchison County District Court for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and aggravated endangering of a child. The charges arose from a Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigation and search warrants executed May 10, 2022, regarding Young's residence and vehicle.