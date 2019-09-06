Terry FCE sponsored an Opioid Program as a community service on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Atchison Public Library.
James Growney, certified physician assistant, discussed addiction management & treatment to several organizations as well as the general public. Growney and his father, Dr. John Growney, have an outpatient clinic which they have been involved in since 2008.
This is the second opioid program Terry has presented in recent months; the first being a film presentation with two officers from the Atchison Police Department giving a program at the Cummings Christian Church in June.
Terry is also participating in a “Trash to Treasure” recycling project where recycled book marks were made by members for all Atchison County Summer Reading Programs earlier this summer. Several members are involved along with others in making mats out of plastic bags which are distributed to the homeless in Atchison.
More Terry News:
Terry held their regular meeting on Aug. 28 at Senior Village where one of their members is a resident. A potluck Luncheon was enjoyed. President Carol Pennington announced that Terry had won second in the state of Kansas for their community service project: “Caring for our Seniors." This award was published in the latest edition of the KAFCE newsletter.
Leona Stuart gave a report on the presentation she and Barbara Higgins gave at the Atchison Co. Fair to children from Atchison Child Care on healthy eating.
Diana Rooney gave the program on everyday mindfulness where she stressed taking time to relax and caring for yourselves.
Books on the subject are available at the library. The meeting ended with a “fun” Bingo gave, where everyone went home with a prize.
