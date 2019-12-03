Atchison County FCE Council held its annual Christmas Brunch meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, at Paolucci’s Restaurant, with 12 members present answering Roll Call by “Sharing a Special Dish of Mom’s/Grandmother’s enjoyed at Christmas.”
Carol Lintner, President, presided over the meeting. Jessie Barnes of the Terry FCE will receive recognition for her 20 years of membership in FCE.
2019 Year End Reports are being submitted and judged. The results will be announced next year.
Diane Nielson shared 2020 Lesson topics. There are many interesting and educational themes to be pursued with these lessons in the coming year.
The following 2020 Council Officers were installed by Diane Nielson:
Mary Lou Bowen, president; Carol Lintner, vice president;
Evelyn Lorenz, secretary-treasurer;
Sally Banks, Character Counts chairperson;
Becky Carr, Cora Chambers;
Nancy Fasse, Barbara Higgins,
Carol Pennington and Freddie Webb-Hartley, council representatives.
Carol Lintner was presented a Christmas Poinsettia in appreciation for her many years as President of Atchison County FCE Council.
The next Council meeting will be held at Noon on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Paolucci’s Banquet Room. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
