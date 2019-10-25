The Atchison County FCE Council held a meeting on Oct. 15 at Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge, with six members present.
Members answered roll call by sharing their favorite “I Love Lucy” episode. Carol Lintner, Atchison County FCE Council president, presided over the meeting.
It was reported that 2020 membership forms and dues were submitted to the State Treasurer’s Office for 11 members from Terry FCE and 20 members from the Farmerette FCE. Membership is open all year long to anyone interested in joining a great group of individuals. Contact Terry FCE or the Farmerettes for more information. We are always doing educational and fun things in and for the community.
Reports were made regarding the 2019 State Conference in Fort Scott and the Atchison Hospital Community Health Fair. Two members attended the conference and reported it to have been one of the better conferences they had attended. Terry FCE received the State FCE’s Second Place Award for Community Service for their “Fidget Quilt” project, done in 2019.
Lap Quilts were made by Terry FCE members and donated to the various nursing homes in Atchison for patients suffering from all forms of dementia. The quilts contained different items, such as buttons, keys and zippers, to help calm patients and possibly help recall stories from their past.
180 cheese sticks donated by the Atchison County Dairy Association were passed out at the Health Fair, where attendees were encouraged to have a bone density test and both males and females were encouraged to consume calcium rich foods daily to keep “The Big O,” or osteoporosis, at bay.
MyPlate coloring pages and calcium guidelines were passed out to the children that stopped by the booth, to encourage “Health Eating Choices” that will prevent future osteoporosis. Today, one in two women, and one in four men, suffer from osteoporosis.
Those attending the meeting witnessed the Atchison County Commission signing a proclamation, designating the week of Oct. 13 through Oct. 19 as Kansas Family and Community Education Week.
Plans were made to attend the Northeast Area District meeting on Nov. 7 in Manhattan, where Lessons for 2020 will be previewed.
Terry FCE reported the officers selected to lead their unit for 2020 are Carol Pennington, president; Cora Chambers, vice president; Laverne Fowler, secretary; Becky Carr, treasurer; Barbara Higgins and Freddie Webb-Hartley, Council representatives.
