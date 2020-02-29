“That’s real ...” the instructor points out as the projector displays Charlie Sheen plummeting through the air in an improbably skydiving convertible. “Yeah, we did that in studio ... Real! ... Staged! ... Real!”
This kind of cadence is less familiar to a classroom environment, and hearkens to the scenes of a working film set, for good reason: Deran Sarafian isn’t a teacher. Or rather, he isn’t a high school educator. Yet, Maur Hill-Mount Academy has a special place in his heart, a connection that brought him back this week for the second time to his alma mater to teach his special art. Serafian conducted a five-day seminar in Erin Wolf’s iDirect Film elective, for about 15 students, including Milana Ivashkina, who has her own performing arts aspirations.
“It’s so impressive to have a person from Hollywood come here to Atchison, Kansas,” said Ivashkina, who hails from Vladivostok, Russia. “I want to pursue my own career as an actor. So it was a really great opportunity to meet this kind of person. I am so much more excited now for what I can become.”
The MH-MA alumnus returned to his Los Angeles roots and today is an accomplished director of television and film productions. Best known for his 1994 blockbuster hit “Terminal Velocity” starring Sheen, Serafian today spends the bulk of his time directing and producing work for media other than the silver screen, such as the popular CBS network television police procedural, “Blue Bloods.” Previous credits include guest direction for “House, M.D.” starring Hugh Laurie, and “CSI: Miami,” starring David Caruso.
“I’m really focusing now on my writing,” he said. “I have a novel in the works, which puts a critical eye on bull-fighting (in Spain), and a script will be developed from that. I’m 62, and I’ve done a lot in my life, but I’m making a change. I’m returning to film. I’m taking what I’ve done, and this is the next evolution.”
This kind of creative process and the skills Serafian has developed have benefited the ongoing iDirect Film class and its semester-long horror film student project.
“Deran and I keep in close contact, and he is constantly following up with our students and asking about how they are progressing in their work,” Wolf said. “Throughout this week, he has actually directed students on set and guided them through the production of each scene. It was so cool to watch him interact with and educate them on the lighting, camera orientations, and acting performances.”
Though it proudly presents an identity as a small, Catholic boarding school, MH-MA invests significant effort into recruiting a student body and corps of educators who hail from many origins and walks of life. In Hollywood and in rural towns, Serafian emphatically believes that the key to success requires including as many different perspective as possible. He told students on Thursday that industry leaders like himself have resolved to advance the work of female and minority artists and contributors.
That 2019 dark comedy “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-ho, a South Korean film that is entirely subtitled, won Best Picture and a host of other Academy Awards earlier this month is evidence of this progress, in Serafian’s eyes. Young students who are girls, from overseas or who represent a different cultural take on what makes a great movie are more likely than ever before to become successful in Hollywood, he said.
“The director couldn’t even speak English,” Serafian said. “If that doesn’t inspire everyone to get involved in this, I don’t know what does. When I saw that movie win, I stood up and cheered. I had a little Academy Awards party, and I was beyond thrilled, to see that movie win.”
For everyone else, the message is simple: Chase your dreams. Don’t get into a career because other people tell you to. Learn everything you can about what you love, and throw your heart into your art.
“It’s a matter of, ‘Do what you want to do, and the money will come,’” Serafian said.
