Although most results of his competitions are pending at the Atchison County Fair, 11-year old Ashton Neill is hopeful he can outdo his personal bests from the fairs in prior years.
Neill, a 4-year member of the Lancaster Lightning 4-H Club was one of the early arrivals for the 4-H foods’ judging on Monday. This fair marks Neill’s second year enrolled in the foods project. He already knows his four snickerdoodle cookies have earned him a blue ribbon placing.
One of things Neill said he likes to bake are the monster bars that he was awarded a purple ribbon for his effort in 2018, his first year of foods. A project he signed up for because of his fondness for cooking. Neill also knows he is among the top performers to present on Tuesday.
His public speaking speech about “Breeds of Swine” garnered the top project talk and a purple ribbon. His public speaking engagement is one of those featured for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Gazebo on the fairgrounds.
Swine is Neill’s favorite project, he said. It was 2017 when his breeding gilt brought home the reserve grand champion prize, and Neill brought home a trophy as the grand champion beginner showman that year. This year Neill brought more of his home-raised swine to the fair.
The swine show is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the show arena in the fair barn. Neill brought his George and Red to compete in the market hog class. Wild Sally will compete in the breeding gilt class.
Woodworking is another one of Neill’s projects with outcomes that bring a serviceable function for him.
This year Neill crafted a toolbox that. It would not be until later in the afternoon when he would know results of the judging. In 2018, Neill was declared the overall grand champion winner with a shelf he made to be able to display his trophies and ribbons.
Neill also brought his meat and breeding goats for exhibit throughout the fair and judging late Tuesday afternoon.
Neill’s food exhibit will be one on display among entries of foods from about 60 4-H exhibitors throughout the fair inside the blue building in Effingham. An auction of the 4-H food entries is an annual highlight after the 4-H Fashion Revue at the amphitheater on the fairgrounds. Proceeds from the auction help fund the Atchison County 4-H program.
This year marks the centennial year of when youth exhibits became a part of the county fair. Throughout the past century the foods has been a consistently popular project among 4-Hers, said Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension Agent.
“A Century of Making the Best Better,” the themed parade, will commence at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, along its traditional route along main corridor through Effingham.
