Have you had your flu shot yet? Vaccinations can prevent common childhood diseases such as measles and mumps.
Vaccines have eliminated polio from most of the world and reduced the number of cases reported each year from an estimated 350,000 in 1988 to 22 in 2017.
What shots do you need to travel abroad? Have you ever wondered why sometimes you receive your immunization at the doctor's office; other times you receive a vaccination at a local pharmacy? HPV stands for human papillomavirus.
Certain types of HPV are linked to cervical cancer which can be prevented by a vaccination during the teen years. Will it matter to your health insurance provider if you state immunizations is the primary reason for your health care visit? Does Medicare pay for all immunization expenses?
The discussion will be led by Diane Nielson, Kansas State University Atchison County Extension agent, who will provide a general overview of why immunizations play an important role in your health and the health of your neighbor.
There is no cost to attend the session. Public invited.
For more information, call 913-833-5450 or send an email to AtchisonCoExt@ksu.edu
