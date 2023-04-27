The Kansas Department of Commerce introduced the ALOFT grant program year, and local airports are eligible to receive funding for the development of projects that enhance aviation training and education (including youth training/education) in addition to workforce development.
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum Foundation has proposed the construction of a new facility at the airport toprovidebenefits for both airport and museum operations. On the museum side, there would be offices, program & event space, and storage space.
On the airport side, there would be office space for flight instructors whooperateat the airport andaircrafthangar space (1aircraft), potentially to be used for the provision of temporary storage of transientaircraft. Additionally, there would be restrooms and a lunch area.
The ALOFT program could be a good fit for this project.
The Foundation is currently working on a preliminary design and cost estimate for the proposed facility and hasindicatedthat the 25% local match funding would be covered by the Foundation. Thecurrentestimate range is $200,000 to $400,000.
The facility would be the property of the City of Atchison, and as such, a lease agreement would be developed for Foundation occupancy/usage of the facility.
There are no commitments at this point in the process. Included with this report is a letter from the Foundationstatingthe intention to cover the local match, contingent upona feasiblefinal project cost estimate. *The application would not besubmittedif the project is notdeemedfeasibleat this time.
Currently, thecityhas a pending application for the replacement of the bridge LED lights through the Department of Commerce’s SPRINT grant program. If the city receives that award (announcement expected any day now), the city will not be eligible for the ALOFT program.
This project is not included in the CIP since it was only recently conceived following the announcement of the ALOFT program. If awarded, it would be included in the budget process for 2024. With all funding coming from KDOC and the Foundation, it would have a neutral effect on the CIP.
The project is also subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The city adopted Resolution No. 3357 authorizing city staff to apply for an ALOFT grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce for the purpose of constructing a transientaircrafthangar, featuring space for flight instructors, aviation training and education, museum programming, and museum
Commented