Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will open to the public on Friday. It is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison, Kansas. 

 File photo

The Kansas Department of Commerce introduced the ALOFT grant program year, and local airports are eligible to receive funding for the development of projects that enhance aviation training and education (including youth training/education) in addition to workforce development. 

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum Foundation has proposed the construction of a new facility at the airport to provide benefits for both airport and museum operations. On the museum side, there would be offices, program & event space, and storage space.  