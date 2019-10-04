Mark Windsor, president of Exchange Bank & Trust, announces that Cole Siebenmorgen has joined the staff as a loan officer.
Cole grew up in Atchison and attended Maur Hill-Mount Academy graduating in 2015. He attended Fort Hays State University where he earned his Bachelors of Business Administration degree, in 2019.
Cole is an active YMCA member, a Maur Hill-Mount Academy 500 Club member, a volunteer for the Amelia Earhart Festival and he is enrolled in the 2019/2020 Atchison Leadership class. Mark Windsor stated, “The Bank is very excited to have Cole, who was raised in Atchison, return to the community after college to join our organization.”
In his free time, Cole enjoys following sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, and any Fort Hays or Maur Hill-Mount Academy teams. He’s an avid barbequer and also enjoys working out, or spending time with family and friends.
For more information: Contact Ginger Hunninghake at 913-367-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.