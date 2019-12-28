Ending a year of uncertainty, the remaining five residents and their children, who have been occupying a defunct domestic violence shelter in town, have complied with an eviction order.
Debbie Pennell-Duncan, former executive director of Domestic Violence Emergency Services (DoVES), said on Monday that she would continue her efforts to support a new nonprofit organization, Unity For All Inc. in service of people who are afraid of returning to residences they have fled because of abusive cohabitants or other threats.
“I’m praying and hoping for a permanent solution,” Pennell-Duncan said. “We’re hoping for donations, and we’re especially grateful to the Effingham Union Church for their support. We hope other non-profits can reach out to us for aid.”
However, Pennell-Duncan said, the bank that controls the mortgage has moved to evict all residents and change the locks, effective Friday, Dec. 27. The eviction comes more than a year after DoVES shut down as a nonprofit entity in September 2018. No further information from the bank has been made available as to the status of the mortgage, though Pennell-Duncan said that more than $26,000 remains owed on the building.
Among the resources Pennell-Duncan said she is relying on to organize Unity For All, Inc. is information and support from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), based in Denver, Colorado. Reached by phone in Denver on Friday, Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the NCADV, spoke at length about how the process of setting up a new domestic violence shelter in any event is a complex undertaking.
“I would say that implementing, developing, planning and opening any type of nonprofit is a difficult proposition. It is especially difficult to open a domestic violence shelter,” she said. “It takes support from your community, it takes verification that you are abiding by state and federal regulations, it takes strong governance and a strong board (of directors) that will assist you. It can be very complicated. I know from experience that it’s tough ...”
Since DoVES ceased operations, the house where victims had been sheltered has been in a sort of limbo. Attorney John Fresh Jr., who served as the last leader of the DoVES board of directors, has worked with Pennell-Duncan and the bank to create time for Pennell-Duncan to find a solution that would allow for those residents — some of whom are said to still feel unsafe away from a domestic violence shelter — to remain in the house.
On Monday, Pennell-Duncan offered her thanks for their assistance. She said she understood the difficult decisions that have been made with regard to the house.
“I think everyone was hoping for a different outcome,” Pennell-Duncan said. “I’ve always been grateful and humbled by everything in life. I also want to thank the people of Atchison. It always helps when you have a community standing behind you.”
Glenn said that any effort to expand services is commendable, but the NCADV strives to be frank and fully informative with anyone who is engaged in the effort to set up a new domestic violence shelter.
“You know, people want to do good and right, and in this climate where we don’t have enough resources and services for victims and survivors, it makes sense to want to ensure that we do (have enough),” she said. “Particularly in rural areas and other areas that are under-served. But we have to be thoughtful, careful and critical about it and make sure that we have all of the fiscal support and resources that are required to do it appropriately.”
Since the shutdown of DoVES, the City of Atchison local government has partnered with the Alliance Against Family Violence, an organization based in Leavenworth that maintains its own emergency shelter there.
The Alliance has been a state-accredited domestic violence shelter for the entire length of time it has been offering services in Atchison, and it has the recognition of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence as the shelter best equipped to serve victims from this area. The Alliance has been planning to continue cooperation with the municipal and county governments, as well as the State of Kansas District Court of Atchison County, so that all victims in this community who are in need of shelter can receive a free consultation at any time, receive emergency supplies and receive transportation to the Alliance shelter in Leavenworth if the need arises.
In August, the City Commission endorsed the Alliance as its official provider of services for victim shelter and recovery from domestic violence. APD Chief of Police Mike Wilson said local authorities receive at least 200 calls per year from people who report suffering from some type of abuse in the home. Most of these are within Atchison city limits.
“On each call, we provide victims with resources that include information about the Alliance,” Wilson said. “We have just found them to be fantastic to work with.”
Wilson previously served on the DoVES board of directors in the years prior to that organization’s shutdown. He noted that while police will always respond to a report of domestic violence and make an arrest for any crime, organizations like the Alliance are essential to the longterm security and recovery of the victims.
“We’re extremely grateful that the Alliance reached out to us when they did, because we had found ourselves in a situation where we didn’t really know who to turn to.”
