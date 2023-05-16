Longtime USD 409 educator Kathy Hines is one of the two longest-tenured teachers in the state of Kansas, Rep. John Eplee said it was an honor to stand with her along with fellow Rep. Chuck Smith on April 26 during the teachers' recognition in the Kansas State House.

Eplee told attendees at the Legislative Coffee on May 23 that Hines's recognition was one of the highlights during the legislative season that he was a part of. The recognition was initiated by Smith, who is an Atchison native and like Hines was reared and educated at USD 409 schools and pursued a career as an educator.