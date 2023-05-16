Longtime USD 409 educator Kathy Hines is one of the two longest-tenured teachers in the state of Kansas, Rep. John Eplee said it was an honor to stand with her along with fellow Rep. Chuck Smith on April 26 during the teachers' recognition in the Kansas State House.
Eplee told attendees at the Legislative Coffee on May 23 that Hines's recognition was one of the highlights during the legislative season that he was a part of. The recognition was initiated by Smith, who is an Atchison native and like Hines was reared and educated at USD 409 schools and pursued a career as an educator.
He spoke otherwise of the 2023 Legislative.
"It was a session of disappointment," Eplee said. "I've never seen so many bills vetoed or overrode."
One of these vetoed by Gov. Kelly was H Sub SB 169 which fell short of a senate over. Eplee said he voted for the bill because he was of the opinion that would have provided some tax relief through a single rate tax rate.
In addition to debates about medically induced abortions and care for infants born alive after failed abortions, there were many debates concerning transgender, binary, and gender identity issues.
Eplee said he sponsored the bill that passed to make 21 the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products; to allow accreditation for St. Mary's University to offer education and training courses to allow students to obtain Master of Social Work through online courses.
Some other topics were education, legalization of medical marijuana, food sales tax, and KPERS.
"I have one more year to serve in the House," Eplee said of his Kansas legislative work. "And this I plan to run for the Senate."
