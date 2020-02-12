An Atchison County native, Dan Wessel has been hired to lead Lansing USD 469.
Wessel is a former Effingham native, he and his wife Kristie (Scherer) are Atchison County Community High School alumni.
USD 469 Board of Education members made their decision and voted unanimously to hire Wessel based on a two-year contract after four candidates were interviewed on Feb. 6, as stated on the district’s website. Wessel has served as the interim superintendent for the current schoolyear since the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam. Wessel will officially begin his position as superintendent on July 1, the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Wessel will earn an annual salary of $141,818, according to a Leavenworth Times report.
Wessel has served the Lansing district in various capacities throughout the past 23 years, such as a math and computer teacher, and then later as the assistant principal at Lansing High School. In 2011 Wessel served as the assistant superintendent and technology director, according to the district’s website until his interim appointment. In his current role, Wessel oversees a student body comprising more than 2,500 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Kansas State High School Activities indicate Lansing High School is classified as Class 5A with an enrollment of 859 students.
