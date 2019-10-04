The Ravishing Ritzy Effie Ladies went on a new adventure September 26. Eleven members and one guest Pat Maendele traveled to Nortonville to check out a new business, Girls of Grace Coffee Shop and Baking, where they enjoyed refreshments, shopping in the boutique and fellowship.
Penny Linscott and Mary Noll open Girls of Grace in May. They offer coffee, tea, cinnamon rolls and coffee cake to be eaten on the premises and they also have desserts and quick breads to take home. The boutique has clothing, gifts items and numerous other things for sale. The store hours are Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shop not only has appeal to women but also to men. On Thursdays the shop have two tables of men playing cards.
The Effie ladies thoroughly enjoyed the experience and many of them purchased gifts items for others or for themselves plus some dessert items to take home.
Nancy Fasse and Carolyn Taliaferro planned the event
The Effie Ladies will meet at Martha’s in Effingham for their October meeting.
Mary Sendson serves as guest speaker
The Effingham Community Club held its first meeting of the 2019-20 club year, September 23 in the Effingham City Council Room. The hostesses were Nancy Fasse, Nancy Keith, and Nancy Trevino. Twenty-two members and special guests Mary Noll and Mary Swendson were present.
Mary Swendson, who was a flight instructor at the Amelia Earhart Training Center at Atchison Airport, was the guest speaker. The title of her program was, “My Life.” She spoke about her experience as a pilot and a flight instructor.
She said that she always had the dream of flying from the time she was a child, but it was not until she was 30 that she began her adventure in the sky and she has been flying for 50 years.
She says, “The flight instructor did not know what to do with me because I was a woman, and it was clear that he did not like me very much.”
She asked why and learned that since she dressed for work after her lesson, which meant in those days a dress, that he thought it improper for a woman to wear a dress when climbing into the plane. She switched to slacks and they eventually became good friends and he taught her a lot.
She showed a cardboard replica of her plane’s instrument panel. Today the panel is all computerized, but back then she had to read the gauges and understand what they were telling her to do, and she also had to learn what to do when they did not work.
She also showed her computer “a hand held instrument” that helped her calculate the wind speed and the route she should take. She called it her computer as it gave all the information she needed for the flight she was taking. Today that is also done by computer. Another tool she showed was an aviation map that helped to determine her flight path.
She shared some amusing and interesting stories about teaching people to fly. She says that when she started out it cost $30 an hour fora lesson and today it costs $3,000.
She said that she realized her two goals in life, “I became a pilot even though my stepfather said I was too dumb and I also became a professional artist”. She was trained by the Art Institute of Chicago and she is licensed to sell her art work to Hallmark and American Greeting Cards, but she mostly sells her paintings by word of mouth.
Mary has some health issues and cannot pilot a plane today, but she still loves to be in the air and fortunately she has friends that will take her for a flight so she can still enjoy being in the sky.
Mary was a delightful and amusing speaker and the group thoroughly enjoyed hearing about her life and they asked her to come back and show her art work. So she might be back next year.
In between the program the hostesses served refreshments, a delicious apple cake”.
Nancy Keith shared devotions, “A View from the Mount, Every Encounter Counts” and “May We Choose Love” from the Union Church Newsletter
The co-chairperson Sue Richenburg presided over the meeting. The meeting was open with the Flag Salute, the Club Coillect and the Club Song, “America. Members answered roll call by telling their favorite apple dessert. Dues were collected and the new program books were distributed. The club wants to thank Jim Potts for making the books. As usual they are very attractive and very professional looking.
Nancy Keith gave the Library report. The library is looking for a new board member. She also announced that the Library is holding its 8th annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, November 2 from 9 to 3 at the Effingham Blue Building. She asked the club to assist the library with the project. Alice Johnson volunteered to make beef burger, Martha Coder will furnish some hamburger, Paula Hall donated some money toward beef burger ingredients and Lorraine Strine will furnish carrots and celery.
Plans were made for the annual Appreciation Dinner that is October 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School Commons area. ACCHS Soundmasters under the direction of Amy Eckert will present the program. Special guests invited will be he Effingham Lions Club, the Library Board and the City Council members.
Each member will bring 1 meat dish and 1 salad or dessert. Each dish should serve 12.
