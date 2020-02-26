What if 15 percent of all Americans — nearly 50 million people — felt compelled to leave the United States, perhaps never to return?
Such have been the circumstances confronting Veneuzela through most of the 21st Century, with a similar fraction of that country’s population having fled overseas in the wake of a worsening humanitarian crisis largely initiated by the “Chavista” government that first came to power in 1999. Juan Carlos Araque, Ph.D., assistant professor of engineering at Benedictine College, is one of those Venezuelans. He shared his experiences on Tuesday night on campus as part of Day 3 of the annual Social Justice Week events.
“If we want to understand the meaning of social justice, we need to recognize the cry of the migrant, and tend to the needs of our fellow citizens of Heaven,” Araque said.
For Araque, life as an immigrant has not been easy. Though he has been blessed with the education, position and resources to succeed as the father of a family of seven, he and his wife, Anna Sofia, only received the U.S. permanent residency permit — better known as the green card — in January after moving to the U.S. in 2003.
“When we are at home, we speak almost 100 percent Spanish,” he said. “Even when our children don’t want to. We eat, most always, different Venezuelan foods. We keep the lifestyle and traditions of our home. But we are united through God with everyone around us.”
Araque relayed to a packed classroom the costs of living, of administrative and legal fees and of the constant fear of rejection by immigration authorities. Even now, he has a ways to go before realizing his ultimate goal of naturalization, becoming a U.S. citizen.
Yet he felt it imperative to share his conviction, inspired by his faith and the teachings of Saint Francesca Xavier Cabrini, an Italian-American who became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church. At the end of the day, though we all receive God’s unconditional love, as Araque sees it we are all exiles from Paradise, just as the Venezuelan diaspora are migrants away from their home.
“As we see with the example of Mother Cabrini, the reality of what the Church teaches is clear,” Araque said. “Migrants are loved wherever they are, and God loves them unconditionally; God commands us to love our fellow human beings, wherever they are and wherever they come from.”
Mary Nguyen, an international student from Vietnam, said she isn’t Catholic but found herself closely relating to Araque’s message about the bonds between all human beings.
“We are all one people on the Earth, and we are like, waiting to go to Heaven,” she said. “That is a good way of thinking, to help people who are not from the U.S. to feel welcome, and to help Americans welcome immigrants. And yeah, I like it.”
Tatumn Holland, who studies history and mass communication at Benedictine, said Araque’s presentation greatly inspires her from a humanitarian perspective and through her common bond with Araque in the Catholic faith.
“I thought what he said was absolutely beautiful, and powerful,” she said. “It unites us to what he’s experiencing, what millions of people are experiencing. Especially since immigration is such an important topic for this country today. This message unites us in the understanding of [immigrants]’ plight.”
Social Justice Week events continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McAllister Boardroom on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center, with the presentation Reaching Out to the Poor: Homelessness in Kansas City. Kathy Dean of the nonprofit Uplift will speak on her mission to bring “care and compassion” to the impoverished. Further events will continue through Saturday. For more information, visit www.benedictine.edu.
