Ebenezer Baptist Church will hold a special Men’s and Women’s Day Program this weekend featuring a guest speaker.
The Ebenezer congregation has invited The Rev. Dana Patterson Nelson to speak to all members and friends at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church, 826 Riley St. Patterson Nelson will offer a special spiritual message to the church and community.
Patterson Nelson is revered by church members as a baptized believer in Jesus Christ, inspired by the Holy Spirit, and led by her Creator. She has earned numerous accolades in the fields of education and ministry, the church said in a news release. She serves on the Governor’s Council on Education, and led training as a Fulbright Distinguished Educator in the Republic of Colombia in South America. According to the news release, the Mayor of the City of Olathe recently honored her for her contributions to the field of education. She provides spiritual leadership to the National Chaplain of Jack & Jill of America, Inc., and its 40,000 members.
Patterson Nelson has traveled worldwide in her career as an educator and a minister, and actively served along her husband, The Rev. Kevin L. Nelson, during his tenure as pastor of Second Baptist Church. She and her husband, Kevin, are parents of three children, Joshua, Jacob and Gabrielle. According to the news release, she relies on the Holy Spirit’s use of her intellect, wit, and wisdom to uplift, engage, and challenge us to become the “hands and feet of Christ.”
For more information, call the church at 913-367-5146.
