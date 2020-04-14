Easter greetings were a social distance away from the loved ones who came from all over the area to drive by and cheerfully wave to residents Saturday at Vintage Park.
“We love you, Granny, and we will be able to come visit you real soon,” was heard numerous times from family members and freinds passing by in the Easter Parade at the facility.
Staff at the assisted living residence planned an Easter Parade event to offer residents a time to see family members they’ve been isolated from for the past several weeks.
Executive Director Brenda Norris said it was a way to get the residents outside in the fresh air, maintain a safe social distance and know that their families are missing them as much as they miss their family members and visitors. In addition to families from Atchison, the Kansas City area, Leavenworth, St. Joseph, Missouri and rural communities throughout the region, the River Rods and Car Club of Weston members were special guests.
About 40 vehicles paraded through the circle drive. Some vehicles were festively decorated. There were numerous carloads occupied with passengers waving to the residents. There were children of all ages, grandchildren and great grandkids waving and shouting special greetings to their special grandpas and grandmas. One adolescent serenaded her loved one with a song from a stopped vehicle. Some relatives brought along their pets. Some families greeted their special loved ones with handcrafted signs and special messages for the occasion.
“We’re all in this together and we’ll do whatever we can to make it easier on them,” Norris said of the effort to ease the effects of the isolation and quarantines associated with pandemic.
Plans for the Easter activity were in the works hand in hand with the warmer temperature forecast, Norris said. It seemed like a good time for everyone to get out of their rooms breathe in some fresh air and socialize in a setting where they could spread out.
“They loved it,” Norris said a couple of days after the parade. “It really lifted their spirits.”
