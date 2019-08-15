Eagle Scout receives court of honor

Trent Lee of Rushville recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Trent is a member of Troop 478 in Atchison which is sponsored by the Atchison Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gary Gile, Scoutmaster, and Vic Lee, Assistant Scoutmaster.
Eagle is the highest and most coveted award in all Scouting, and is the last major step in the advancement program for a Boy Scout. It is at this point Scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership, and in the practice of service. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service – not only helping those who follow him up the Scouting trail, but service and leadership in his community as well.
Before a young man becomes an Eagle Scout he must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school, or community.
Lee’s Eagle Project involved an extensive effort to design and create an education station at Independence Creek where Lewis and Clark stopped. The project included building a sign with a covering roof, creating a fire pit, mulching the area, and repositioning historical markers and a geodetic marker that was in danger of falling into the creek. He planned the work, organized the people needed, and then directed the project to its completion. He also went well beyond the requirement to have 21 merit badges by completing 10 additional merit badges earning both the bronze and gold palms to his Eagle Scout rank.
Trent is the son of Vic and Karolyn Lee, is homeschooled and will be a junior this year. In addition to being very active in Troop 478 and his Church, some of Trent’s other activities and hobbies include debate, running, bicycling, and working with computers.
