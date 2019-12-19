What appeared to be an electrical fire from a clothes dryer was pinpointed to have caused the displacement of a family from their residence located at 5633 Sheridan Road about two miles south of Atchison.
Director Wesley Lanter, of Atchison County Emergency Management, reported there were no injuries, but the home was deemed uninhabitable for the time being, due to what appeared to be smoke damage that will require extensive clean up.
Responders from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison County Rescue, Walnut Township Fire District No. 3 and Shannon Fire District No. 1 were paged out about 6:30 p.m. to the scene where a family had safely evacuated along with some of their belongings intact, Lanter said. The fire ignited near the clothes dryer. It was confined to a small area, and quickly extinguished.
Lanter said he is aware there were relatives of the family on hand at the scene to assist their loved ones with their immediate needs in wake of their ordeal.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie also supplied information for this story. As of late afternoon Thursday, Walnut Fire Chief Steve Handke had not responded to a phone message left by the Globe.
