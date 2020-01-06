A weekend rollover involving a deer sent two persons to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries in the western portion of Atchison County.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the accident occurred about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of Anderson Road after 19-year-year-old Deven M. Anderson swerved in effort to avoid colliding with a deer. The evasive action caused Anderson to lose control of the Gold 1997 Ford Crown Victoria that rolled over several times. Anderson and passenger, 18-year-old Silas J. Garlington, of Overland Park were transported by Atchison County EMS Ambulance to Hiawatha Community Hospital for examination and treatment of minor injuries.
The accident occurred as Anderson was southbound, Laurie said.
