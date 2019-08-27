The local house that is home today to four women in need of emergency shelter from domestic violence situations is seeking more resources, and is short on time.
At a civil hearing earlier this month, Judge Robert Bednar of the District Court of Atchison County reaffirmed previous findings that the residents of the Domestic Violence Emergency Services (DoVES) building have no legal right to be there and, on the request of the owner, are subject to eviction and removal by local law enforcement. The court has filed a writ of restitution to authorize this action.
How and when that might happen isn’t clear; John Fresh, the former chairman of the DoVES nonprofit board of directors, said after the hearing that he considers an eviction order to be a last resort.
“DoVES is not functioning,” he said. “There is no DoVES.”
Fresh, a leading partner at the Farris & Fresh Law Office, is representing the extant DoVES 501©(3) nonprofit entity in legal matters. The house is owned by the nonprofit entity via a mortgage agreement backed by a local bank.
“One of three things could happen: (The residents) could pay off the mortgage. The (nonprofit entity) could execute the writ and turn it over to the bank. Or the bank could foreclose, and it would then be out of my hands,” Fresh said. “I would prefer to see this all worked out.”
Debbie Duncan, who served as the full-time executive director of the DoVES operation until significant financial and operational difficulties became public knowledge last year, continues to care for and assist the women living in the house.
While she acknowledged on Monday that the residents will have no choice but to leave the house if they are evicted, Duncan vowed to continue care in every way she can.
“Our services will never be minimized when it comes to victims in Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, and Nemaha counties,” she said.
Duncan said she is grateful to Fresh for his willingness to not evict the DoVES residents while she attempts to find a path forward.
“John has been really nice through all of this trouble,” Duncan said. “A lot of people in Atchison have been so good to us in our time of need.”
Previous plans to buy the house outright with help from a secret benefactor didn’t pan out, but a new mortgage or other restructured arrangement is possible. If the house must be lost, Duncan believes she could obtain a new one via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Any future operation would function under the auspices of Duncan’s new nonprofit entity, Unity For All.
“We’re always going to need a shelter,” Duncan said. “Just because there isn’t a shelter there doesn’t mean there aren’t issues in the community. If I have a chance to purchase it, or move to another house, it will be needed. People are still going to need help. It’s not going to go away.”
The DoVES house is not part of the network of 26 domestic violence shelters accredited by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV), though Duncan said she is coordinating with a national group on administering The DoVES house.
For now, the City of Atchison has partnered with the Alliance Against Family Violence in Leavenworth, part of the KCSDV network, and Atchison Police Department officers are authorized to direct victims of domestic violence to The Alliance if they are in need of shelter.
“It’s commendable, what they’ve done,” Duncan said. “At the end of the day, it’s about the victims. I believe we need a shelter in Atchison ... I hope I can get this turned around. Anyone would. I’ve put years of my life in this and I won’t stop now. If I can’t get it turned around, I would feel really bad. I believe I will get it turned around.”
Victims of domestic abuse in Northeast Kansas are encouraged to call the 24/7 hotline of The Alliance Against Family Violence at 913-675-7217 or visit www.allianceks.org. Alternatively, visit www.kcsdv.org or call 888-363-2287.
