A local woman remained hospitalized Tuesday in the aftermath of a ice-related accident several days earlier along U.S. Highway 36 in Doniphan County.
Twenty-three-year-old Ashley M. Burge of Atchison is recovering at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, Burge’s mother Sheila Kane said.
“She’s in pain, but getting better day by day,” Kane said. “Ashley had her guardian angels with her for sure.”
Burge suffered injuries about 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, near the U-36 milepost 366.5 eastbound about .02 miles east of Kansas Highway 120, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log Report.
Burge was westbound along Highway 36 when she lost control of her 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on the icy roadway, entered the eastbound lane and was struck along the passenger side by an oncoming 2013 Kia Optima driven by 58-year-old Jenise M. Schraad, of Seneca.
Schraad suffered injury that KHP described as suspected serious injury, and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care Hospital.
Burge’s injuries were initially described as “suspected minor injury” according to the KHP report.
Atchison Globe reached out to Mosaic to obtain information concerning the injured women, but received no reply by press time on Tuesday.
