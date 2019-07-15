ST. JOSEPH, Missouri — A number of organizations are working together to make sure children have what they need before the first day of classes this August.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph and Chick-fil-A are partnering this week to hold a school-supply drive. Each day has a different theme for donations, with today focusing on paper supplies; Wednesday on glue sticks and tape; Thursday on wipes, tissues and hand sanitizer; and Friday on markers, highlighters and crayons.
“Each day, we’re asking for something specific. That way, we’re not going to get 400 packages of crayons,” said Jane Hager, a marketing assistant with Chick-fil-A. “The schools need a lot of supplies … so each day we’re asking those who would like to donate to donate three items, and if you do, we’re going to give you a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.”
Interested parties can drop their donations in a box decorated to look like a school bus near the front counter at Chick-fil-A, and Hager said that even if your donation doesn’t correspond to the theme of the day, the restaurant will honor those contributions toward a free chicken sandwich.
School supplies gathered during the drive will go toward United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign, which this year will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, at the South Belt Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway. Those supplies will then be given to the Salvation Army for its annual backpack giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 602 Messanie St. Last year, Salvation Army gave away about 1,000 backpacks, and with no registration required this year, students from various schools can come out to receive supplies for the upcoming semester.
“It is an awesome thing to be able to send our kiddos to school totally prepared,” said Jay Martin, a program director for United Way. “That’s going to be 1,000 kiddos probably when we’re all said and done that will go to class this year with full school supplies.”
Meanwhile, AFL-CIO Community Services will host its annual Soles for Christ event, which has donors provide new shoes to the organization that then are gifted to students prior to the first day of classes.
Penny Adams, the executive director of AFL-CIO, said having new tennis shoes for children to run in often is included in the list of supplies kids need before beginning school.
“Many times, those children don’t have new shoes. It’s tough on a kid to walk into school the first day and see their friends with everything that’s on that list and they have nothing,” Adams said.
She went on to say that the program can save parents a significant amount of money depending on their number of children, and it provides a much-needed boost to a child’s self-esteem going into the first day of school, as worn-out shoes can be a source of both anxiety and self-consciousness.
And on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 5 and 6, children and their parents from Andrew, Buchanan and Doniphan counties can come to AFL-CIO, 1203 N. Sixth St., to pick out shoes for the upcoming year. The first day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., usually serves around 500 students, Adams said. The second day runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to account for parents’ work schedules.
“They’re thrilled,” Adams said of the children. “They smile from ear to ear, and the parents are so grateful for the service as it’s one less thing that they have to worry about and try to come up with the money for.”
AFL-CIO will be gathering shoe donations through Thursday, Aug. 1. Parents are required to bring a form of ID for their child as well as proof of residency upon arriving.
