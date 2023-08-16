Dolly Parton came to Kansas on Monday to celebrate "Imagination Library of Kansas" with a program hosted at the White Theatre in Overland Park, Kansas. Four Rotarians from the Atchison club were there to meet and greet Parton. Those who attended were Larry Bussing, Mary Domann, Jonathan Mize and Barbara Trimble.
The celebration is about reading with an emphasizes preschool children. Parton started the program in 1995 and has become the preeminent early childhood book-giving program in the world. Parton announced that the program has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
The Imagination Library mails more than 2.5 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes each month. Each child enrolled in the program receives one boor per month from birth to age five with no cost to the families.
Dolly told the story of her father who could not read or write and was always embarrassed by that failure. It was her father's plight that spurred her on to creating the program.
Kansas was the first state to sign up for the program after her native state of Tennessee. Now every child in Kansas from birth to age five can receive free books every month. The Kansas Children's Cabinet was created by the state legislature in 1999 to administer the state share of the Master Tobacco Settlement by investing in evidence-based programs that support children and their families.
Along with that program another program called Story Adventures has been installed in three Kansas state parks. These stories are a part of the Imagination Library book collection. Each park has installed large-scale displays along short trails (approximately 1/4 mile long), suitable for families with children of all ages. The signs along the trail feature a children's story related to nature and the outdoors, allowing children to read for themselves or with the support of an adult. In addition to the story, the adventures also contain activities and conversation-starters for families to share along the trail. Those trails are located in Clinton Lake State Park, El Dorado State Park, and Milford State Park.
Commented