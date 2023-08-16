Parton
Submitted photo

Dolly Parton came to Kansas on Monday to celebrate "Imagination Library of Kansas" with a program hosted at the White Theatre in Overland Park, Kansas. Four Rotarians from the Atchison club were there to meet and greet Parton. Those who attended were Larry Bussing, Mary Domann,  Jonathan Mize and Barbara Trimble.

The celebration is about reading with an emphasizes preschool children. Parton started the program in 1995 and has become the preeminent early childhood book-giving program in the world. Parton announced that the program has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.