The Atchison Hospital Cardiac-Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department received a new Treadmill and SCI-FIT (stepper) machine, compliments of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary.
This donation is made possible from many fundraising activities such as: the annual Golf Tournament, Collective Goods sales, the Sunflower Gift Shop in the hospital and the Twice is Nice Thrift Store located on the downtown mall and the food and crafts sales held in the fall.
In the past, we have donated several bassinets to the OB department, a transport monitor to the Radiology Department an Ultra Sound machine for the Physical Therapy Department also a Traction table unit to the Physical Therapy Department.
Each year, the Auxiliary donates the money back to the hospital through purchase of equipment and paying for scholarship loans to help individuals wanting to pursue medical careers.
