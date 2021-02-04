Crittendon Home Care, LLC recently opened a new location in Leavenworth after being solely in the Atchison community.
Chairman and CEO of Crittendon Home Care Sean Crittendon said he is excited for the opportunity to expand their horizon.
"For the last two and a half years we have been proudly serving clients and families throughout northeast Kansas," Crittendon said. "We are extremely happy to announce we are opening our second office location in Leavenworth, Kansas the most populous city in our service area."
Home Care had already had customers they served who were from Leavenworth.
"Our home office will remain in Atchison and we would like to thank all of our current and past patrons for their trust and support," Crittendon said. "We look forward to continuing to cement our relationships and investment within Leavenworth County."
Crittendon new office space is located at 518 Shawnee and is housed within the Leavenworth-Lansing Chamber of Commerce.
