Monica Klump knows a thing or two about health matters and traveling.
The native of Anchorage, Alaska, has chosen to pursue her education at Benedictine College and she is keenly aware of her own wellness as a student athlete. Yet the decision by the college to suspend normal class activities for at least a week, continuing a chain of closures across the region in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is nothing she could have expected.
“Honestly, I’m kind of in shock,” she said. “I didn’t know it was that big of a deal. I know that especially for those who have suppressed immune systems (and for) the elderly, I know that it is a much bigger deal. But, I guess I’m kind of surprised as far as all of the colleges shutting down.”
Benedictine announced on Thursday afternoon that it has asked students to remain on spring break vacation for at least five extra class days, with the campus expected to resume most normal operations in the weekend after Friday, March 20. Several on-campus services, such as the dining facility and the student health center, will continue operations with no unscheduled interruption.
When classes resume the following week, a system of online education will be implemented to keep any coronavirus cases from spreading; none in Atchison have yet been reported, and as of Thursday, about four “probable positive” cases of COVID-19 had been reported by Kansas authorities. A man from Wyandotte County, Kansas, died of the disease on Thursday; Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced the man had been in his 70s. Two cases have been reported in Missouri, while the number of laboratory tests conducted for each state remains low.
“Let me assure you, there is no immediate threat or cause for alarm,” Benedictine President Stephen D. Minnis said in a communication to the college’s constituents on Thursday. “According to the (Kansas Department of Health and the Environment), the Benedictine community and the Atchison area continue to be at no or minimal risk for COVID-19.”
The action taken at Benedictine echoes similar decisions by Northwest Missouri State University, which is pausing regular academic activity until March 23. Like the students at Benedictine, Northwest students at the main campus in Maryville and at the Northwest-Kansas City campus in Gladstone are thus essentially going to enjoy an extra-long spring break.
The news release said that no virus cases have affected Northwest Missouri constituent communities. Benedictine and Northwest Missouri have both issued advisories for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, persistent cough and flu-like weakness, to self-quarantine until symptoms have completely resolved. Anyone who has traveled to a country with a high prevalence of COVID-19 in recent days — such as China, Iran, South Korea or Italy — is further advised to self-quarantine.
On Wednesday evening, Missouri Western State University announced it will extend its spring break, with classes to resume on Monday, March 23. Staff are to report as normal. The university has, like its peers, advised everyone with symptoms to stay off campus and for appropriate self-quarantine measures to be taken.
“We have a responsibility to protect the health and welfare of our campus community, and we take this commitment very seriously,” said Missouri Western President Matt Wilson, as quoted in a news release. “We would like to emphasize that Missouri Western has not had any cases of COVID-19 on campus, and the decision to extend Spring Break was made as a precaution and in an effort to support nationwide efforts to help prevent its spread.”
