Due to a reporter’s mistake, a page one story, “Court to hear evidence on Pantle’s death” in the Saturday, November 2, 2019 edition of the Atchison Globe contained an error. Jason Pantle, 42, a regionally known musician, singer and songwriter, died as a result of his wounds on Sept. 28 the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. The Globe apologizes and regrets the mistake.
