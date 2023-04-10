The third week of April is scheduled for a massive spring-cleaning effort throughout Atchison County.
Blish-Mize Co., City of Atchison and other stakeholders are also partnering for the massive cleanup event.
The third week of April is scheduled for a massive spring-cleaning effort throughout Atchison County.
Blish-Mize Co., City of Atchison and other stakeholders are also partnering for the massive cleanup event.
The Atchison County transfer stations will be accepting trash collected during cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at Atchison Transfer Site, located at 8575 Neosho Road, Atchison; and at the Effingham Site located at 9803 U.S. Highway 159, Effingham.
Throughout those hours on the same days there will be a Tire Trailer in the parking lot at 200 South 10th Street in Atchison to accept all sorts of tires and rims.
Items accepted at the Atchison Transfer Station on Friday and Saturday will be the same as a regular business day throughout the work week: trach, recyclables, brush, yard waste, construction debris, glass, furniture and household hazardous waste.
Items accepted at the Effingham site include trash, metal, recyclables, tires -- processed with no rims, and household hazardous waste. Unacceptable are large bulky items.
During the hours from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Atchison County Recycle Site, 2505 U.S. Highway 73, along the outskirts of Atchison, persons may drop off their household trash, recyclables, and glass. Large bulky items like furniture are unacceptable.
Atchison County commissioners officially signed a Resolution No. 2023-1519 on March 14 that repealed tipping fees for municipal and household solid waste. However, the tipping fee remains in place for construction and demolition waste. By the same resolution, the county adopted a tipping fee of $45 per ton for the construction and demolition debris brought for disposal at the designated site.
Solid Waste Director Staci Waggle all persons who bring their trash to the landfill during the cleanup event will need to stop at the scale house for directions where to drop off their waste.
At a recent Atchison County Commission meeting, Commissioner Casey Quinn said she has been in contact with school, church and youth groups to encourage participation in the cleanup effort. Quinn is hopeful some groups will organize efforts to cleanup up along the streets, roadsides and neighborhoods. Blish-Mize Co. is supplying trash bags for the cleanup event. Quinn said she is hopeful the countywide cleanup will become an annual event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented