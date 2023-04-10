alleytrash

County officials are hopeful alleyways, roadsides in cities and neighborhoods all throughout the landscapes of Atchison County will offer a neat and tidy appearance for citizens and passersby as a result of the upcoming countywide cleanup the weekend of April 21-23. 

 File photo courtesy of Atchison Public Works

The third week of April is scheduled for a massive spring-cleaning effort throughout Atchison County.

Blish-Mize Co., City of Atchison and other stakeholders are also partnering for the massive cleanup event.