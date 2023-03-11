The inaugural project for the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation, a multi-purpose room at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is progressing toward completion in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Assessing and prioritizing the buildings and maintenance needs for the next several years, and how to pay for repairs and projects dominated the discussion among Atchison County Community School leaders.
USD 377 Board of Education members took action on Feb. 8 to adopt a resolution for the authority to levy an additional mill of the district's Capital Outlay budget that will raise to 6 mills. The current levy is 5 mills. By statute, board members have the option to seek authority to raise the capital outlay budget up to an 8-mill maximum.
Board members also decided by consensus that the parking lot repairs and improvements should be at the top of the priority list.
Board members heard a presentation and request from Gregory Scheetz, instrumental music instructor, about a band trip to Branson, Missouri and Silver Dollar City where they would perform and gain experience and interact as a group. Band members will raise funds for the trip. Board members approved the trip as presented, which is planned for the first weekend after classes dismiss for the summer of 2024.
The 2023-24 school calendar was approved as presented.
After a 20-minute executive session to discuss matters of nonelected personnel related to negotiations that was extended an additional 5 minutes, board members resumed their meeting in public. Then approved to offer Thomas Kirby the position of Technology Director for the district.
During the consent agenda, board members approved the personnel action as presented:
> Hired Abby Kesinger, as Assistant District Administrator, Level IV, step 22; and Kylah Foote as the CTE Business instructor per salary schedule.
> Adjustment for Debbie Taliaferro to Level IV for state reporting, effective March 6 to June 30.
> Approved a supplemental contract for Joyce Thompson as junior high assistant track coach.
> Accepted resignations from Teresa Turner, preschool teacher, effective end of her contract; and from Maintenance Director Ernie Bautista, effective March 31.
Commented