The inaugural project for the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation, a multi-purpose room at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is progressing toward completion in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Assessing and prioritizing the buildings and maintenance needs for the next several years, and how to pay for repairs and projects dominated the discussion among Atchison County Community School leaders.

USD 377 Board of Education members took action on Feb. 8 to adopt a resolution for the authority to levy an additional mill of the district's Capital Outlay budget that will raise to 6 mills. The current levy is 5 mills. By statute, board members have the option to seek authority to raise the capital outlay budget up to an 8-mill maximum.