The first confirmed case has been reported within Atchison County by local health authorities.
According to Atchison Hospital, a COVID-19 patient was tested by its staff while inside their vehicle and later returned a positive result, without ever entering the hospital facility. The positive test has been considered inevitable as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the region.
"Community members are encouraged to support the statewide ‘stay home’ order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly as this is an important part of ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19," the hospital said in an announcement. "Our hospital and clinic facilities remain open for those with healthcare needs, however individuals with COVID-19 illness concerns should call our COVID-19 hotline at 913-360-6700 before coming."
For more information on altered Atchison Hospital & Clinics protocols, please visit our COVID-19 Resource Center at atchisonhospital.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19."
