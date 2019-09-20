A blue-green algae watch in effect for the Atchison County Park Lake by way of a public health advisory issued Kansas State official issued Thursday for some lakes in Kansas.
A watch means some blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism encourage the public to avoid areas of algae accumulation and to keep pets and livestock away from the water.
Twelve lakes are under a warning, three of these are located in neighboring counties. The warning for Elk Horn Lake in Jackson County was upgraded to a warning on Sept. 19 from its watch status. The warning status remains in effect for Hiawatha City Lake in Brown County and Lake Jeanette in Leavenworth County.
Other Kansas lakes under a warning are the Gathering Pond, a hatchery supply pond, near Milford in Geary County, Jerry Ivey Pond and Lakewood Park Lake in Saline County, Marion County Lake in Marion County, Meadowbrook Park Lake, Johnson County, Melvern Outlet Pond and the Melvern Swim Pond in Osage County, Westlake in Gage Park, Shawnee County, and the Yates Center Kids’ Fishing Pond in Woodson County.
In light of the warning for the aforementioned lakes, KDHE officials recommend persons take the following precautions:
*Never drink any lake water regardless of the blue-green algae status because it is not safe for humans, pets or livestock to do so.
*Avoid water contact. Wash any area of the skin that comes into contact with lake water as soon as possible.
* Eat only fish that are rinsed with clean water, and only consume the fillet portion. Discard all other parts.
*Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
*Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
In addition to the Atchison County Park Lake located in the northwest portion of the county near the Brown County line, 10 other lakes are under a watch. The watch includes: Big Eleven Lake in Wyandotte County, Carousel Lake at Gage Park, Lake Shawnee and the Rock Garden Pond at Gage Park in Shawnee County, Camp Hawk Lake in Harvey County, Neosho State Fishing Lake in Neosho County and South Lake in Johnson County.
Hodgeman County State Fishing Lake in Hodgeman County, Lake Afton in Sedgwick County and the Lebo Kids’ Pond located in Coffey County were downgraded on Sept. 19 from their previous warning status to watches.
During a watch status, KDHE posts the appropriate signage at the public access locations to indicate the water may be unsafe for humans and animals alike.
For more information about blue-green algae and the reporting of potential harmful alga blooms, log on to www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.
KDHE samples public accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports concerning potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. KDHE reports on any potentially harmful conditions based on the results of the sampling tests.
Whenever lake visitors see scum, bright green water and/or a paint-like appearance avoid it might be indications that harmful algae blooms are present. Avoid any contact with the lake water and do not allow pets to swim or drink the affected lake water, or eat dried algae along shorelines because of the potential risk of serious illness or death.
