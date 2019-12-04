What follows is a list of all Atchison County Jail inmates held in connection with felonies or other significant court proceedings. Except where otherwise listed, all jail inmates are in pre-trial detention and enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marcell M. Bailey
Marcell M. Bailey, 20, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 25, 2018, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated robbery
- Conspiracy
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $250,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County, at 423 North Fifth St.
Kenya D. Breakfield
Kenya D. Breakfield, 21, of Olathe, has been confined at the jail since April 25, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Bank robbery
- Criminal use of a firearm during a bank robbery
He is expected to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service indefinitely. His next public appearance is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse in Wyandotte County, before Judge Daniel Crabtree of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Note: The alleged offenses occurred in Fall 2018, outside Atchison County.
Richard C. Butler
Richard C. Butler, 43, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Rape
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated sodomy
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated domestic battery
- Criminal threat
- Harassment by telephone
- Criminal damage to property
- Criminal restraint
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, before a judge of the First District Court.
Matthew Hermreck
Matthew D. Hermreck, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Aggravated domestic battery
- Domestic battery
- Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, before a judge of the First District Court.
Gale W. Hewitt Jr.
Gale W. Hewitt Jr., 38, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Burglary of a dwelling
- Theft
- Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $15,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, before a judge of the First District Court.
Nicholas S. Jackson
Nicholas S. Jackson, 21, of Des Moines, Iowa, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Contributing to a child’s misconduct
- Interference with law enforcement
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, before a judge of the First District Court.
Sheena M. Kley
Sheena M. Kley, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 16, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
- Interference with law enforcement
- Trafficking in contraband to the jail
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Jason E. Markley
Jason E. Markley, 44, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since July 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal threat
- Domestic battery
- Aggravated witness intimidation
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, before a judge of the First District Court.
Dewayne A. Martin
Dewayne A. Martin, 35, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 22, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Attempting to elude law enforcement
- Theft
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $45,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, before a judge of the First District Court.
Johnathan C. Mclain
Johnathan C. Mclain, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Interference with law enforcement
- Contributing to a child’s misconduct
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, before a judge of the First District Court.
Daniel K. Oswalt Sr.
Daniel K. Oswalt Sr., 59, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 15, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $25,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Christopher L. Patrick
Christopher L. Patrick, 41, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since April 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Sexual exploitation of a child
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement. He is expected to remain in custody pending the results of a competency evaluation ordered on Oct. 31.
David K. Pickens
David K. Pickens, 26, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Aug. 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $150,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Darren L. Powell
Darren L. Powell, 40, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 5, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substances
- Use of a communications device to commit a felony
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, before a judge of the First District Court.
Jacob M. Reynolds
Jacob M. Reynolds, 24, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 30, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Attempting to elude law enforcement
- Reckless driving
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license
- Interference with law enforcement
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $20,000 + $30,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Joshua L. Sharp
Joshua L. Sharp, 29, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 26, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Interference with law enforcement
- Driving while suspended
- Aggravated failure to appear in court
He is expected to remain in custody, with no bond assigned. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, before a judge of the First District Court.
Ricky J. Stillman
Ricky J. Stillman, 25, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 2, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Criminal threat
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, before a judge of the First District Court.
Ciara L. Swenson
Ciara L. Swenson, 19, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 31, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Use of a communications device to commit a felony
She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Jason J. Thomas
Jason J. Thomas, 48, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 13, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Distribution of controlled substance(s)
- Failure to obtain drug tax stamp(s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $30,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, before a judge of the First District Court.
Lawrence T. Valles
Lawrence T. Valles, 40, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Possession of controlled substance(s)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $5,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, before a judge of the First District Court.
Ernest R. Whetstine Jr.
Ernest R. Whetstine Jr., 56, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:
- Possession of stolen property
- Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $20,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, before a judge of the First District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.