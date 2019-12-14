What follows is a list of all Atchison County Jail inmates held in connection with felonies or other significant court proceedings. Except where otherwise listed, all jail inmates are in pre-trial detention and enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

Marcell M. Bailey

Marcell M. Bailey, 20, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 25, 2018, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Attempted first-degree murder

Kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Conspiracy

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $250,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, before a judge of the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County, at 423 North Fifth St.

Kenya D. Breakfield

Kenya D. Breakfield, 21, of Olathe, has been confined at the jail since April 25, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Bank robbery

Criminal use of a firearm during a bank robbery

He is expected to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service indefinitely. His next public appearance is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse, 500 State Ave. in Wyandotte County, before Judge Daniel Crabtree of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

Note: The alleged offenses occurred in Fall 2018, outside Atchison County.

Richard C. Butler

Richard C. Butler, 43, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Rape

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated sodomy

Aggravated assault

Aggravated domestic battery

Criminal threat

Harassment by telephone

Criminal damage to property

Criminal restraint

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, before a judge of the First District Court.

Matthew D. Hermreck

Matthew D. Hermreck, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Aggravated domestic battery

Domestic battery

Criminal damage to property

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 before a judge of the First District Court.

Gale W. Hewitt Jr.

Gale W. Hewitt Jr., 38, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Burglary of a dwelling

Theft

Criminal damage to property

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $15,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, before a judge of the First District Court.

Sheena M. Kley

Sheena M. Kley, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 16, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Failure to obtain drug tax stamp

Interference with law enforcement

Trafficking in contraband to the jail

Possession of drug paraphernalia

She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, before a judge of the First District Court.

Dean I. Larkin

Dean I. Larkin, 21, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Driving while suspended

He is expected to remain in custody; no bond or court date is on file.

Jason E. Markley

Jason E. Markley, 44, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since July 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Aggravated assault

Criminal threat

Domestic battery

Aggravated witness intimidation

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement.

Dewayne A. Martin

Dewayne A. Martin, 35, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 22, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Attempting to elude law enforcement

Theft

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $45,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, before a judge of the First District Court.

Kathryn D. Meugniot

Kathryn D. Meugniot, 32, of Sabetha, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 7, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Theft

She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $25,000 cash or surety bond agreement. There is no court date on file.

Daniel K. Oswalt Sr.

Daniel K. Oswalt Sr., 59, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 15, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $25,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, before a judge of the First District Court.

Christopher L. Patrick

Christopher L. Patrick, 41, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since April 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Sexual exploitation of a child

He is expected to remain in custody pending the results of a competency evaluation ordered on Oct. 31.

David K. Pickens

David K. Pickens, 26, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Aug. 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Failure to obtain drug tax stamp

Possession of controlled substance(s)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $150,000 cash or surety bond agreement.

Darren L. Powell

Darren L. Powell, 40, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 5, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substances

Use of a communications device to commit a felony

Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement.

Ricky J. Stillman

Ricky J. Stillman, 25, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 2, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Criminal threat

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 before a judge of the First District Court.

Chris A. Studdard

Chris A. Studdard, 30, of Atchison, has been been confined at the jail since Dec. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of a controlled substance

Aggravated endangerment of a child

Failure to obtain drug tax stamp(s)

Distribution of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, before a judge of the First District Court.

Ciara L. Swenson

Ciara L. Swenson, 19, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 31, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Use of a communications device to commit a felony

She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before a judge of the First District Court.

Jason J. Thomas

Jason J. Thomas, 48, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 13, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Distribution of controlled substance(s)

Failure to obtain drug tax stamp(s)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $30,000 cash or surety bond agreement.

Rasheed M. Turner

Rasheed M. Turner, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 3, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Possession of stolen property

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $2,500 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, before a judge of the First District Court.

John T. Vass

John T. Vass, 49, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Possession of controlled substance(s).

Battery

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement.

Ernest R, Whetstine Jr.

Ernest R. Whetstine Jr., 56, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:

Possession of stolen property

Criminal damage to property

He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $20,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, before a judge of the First District Court.

