What follows is a list of all Atchison County Jail inmates held in connection with felonies or other significant court proceedings. Except where otherwise listed, all jail inmates are in pre-trial detention and enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marcell M. Bailey
Marcell M. Bailey, 20, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 25, 2018, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Attempted first-degree murder
Kidnapping
Aggravated robbery
Conspiracy
Aggravated battery
Aggravated assault
Criminal discharge of a firearm
Felon in possession of a firearm
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $250,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, before a judge of the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County, at 423 North Fifth St.
Kenya D. Breakfield
Kenya D. Breakfield, 21, of Olathe, has been confined at the jail since April 25, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Bank robbery
Criminal use of a firearm during a bank robbery
He is expected to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service indefinitely. His next public appearance is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse, 500 State Ave. in Wyandotte County, before Judge Daniel Crabtree of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Note: The alleged offenses occurred in Fall 2018, outside Atchison County.
Richard C. Butler
Richard C. Butler, 43, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Rape
Aggravated kidnapping
Aggravated sodomy
Aggravated assault
Aggravated domestic battery
Criminal threat
Harassment by telephone
Criminal damage to property
Criminal restraint
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, before a judge of the First District Court.
Matthew D. Hermreck
Matthew D. Hermreck, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Aggravated domestic battery
Domestic battery
Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 before a judge of the First District Court.
Gale W. Hewitt Jr.
Gale W. Hewitt Jr., 38, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Sept. 20, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Burglary of a dwelling
Theft
Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $15,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, before a judge of the First District Court.
Sheena M. Kley
Sheena M. Kley, 32, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 16, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
Interference with law enforcement
Trafficking in contraband to the jail
Possession of drug paraphernalia
She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, before a judge of the First District Court.
Dean I. Larkin
Dean I. Larkin, 21, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
Driving while suspended
He is expected to remain in custody; no bond or court date is on file.
Jason E. Markley
Jason E. Markley, 44, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since July 11, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Aggravated assault
Criminal threat
Domestic battery
Aggravated witness intimidation
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $40,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
Dewayne A. Martin
Dewayne A. Martin, 35, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since May 22, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Attempting to elude law enforcement
Theft
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $45,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, before a judge of the First District Court.
Kathryn D. Meugniot
Kathryn D. Meugniot, 32, of Sabetha, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 7, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of a controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Theft
She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $25,000 cash or surety bond agreement. There is no court date on file.
Daniel K. Oswalt Sr.
Daniel K. Oswalt Sr., 59, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 15, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of marijuana
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $25,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, before a judge of the First District Court.
Christopher L. Patrick
Christopher L. Patrick, 41, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since April 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Sexual exploitation of a child
He is expected to remain in custody pending the results of a competency evaluation ordered on Oct. 31.
David K. Pickens
David K. Pickens, 26, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Aug. 29, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Failure to obtain drug tax stamp
Possession of controlled substance(s)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $150,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
Darren L. Powell
Darren L. Powell, 40, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since June 5, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substances
Use of a communications device to commit a felony
Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
Ricky J. Stillman
Ricky J. Stillman, 25, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 2, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Criminal threat
Operating a motor vehicle without a license
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 before a judge of the First District Court.
Chris A. Studdard
Chris A. Studdard, 30, of Atchison, has been been confined at the jail since Dec. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of a controlled substance
Aggravated endangerment of a child
Failure to obtain drug tax stamp(s)
Distribution of drug paraphernalia
Possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $50,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, before a judge of the First District Court.
Ciara L. Swenson
Ciara L. Swenson, 19, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 31, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Use of a communications device to commit a felony
She is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement. Her next public appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before a judge of the First District Court.
Jason J. Thomas
Jason J. Thomas, 48, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Oct. 13, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Distribution of controlled substance(s)
Failure to obtain drug tax stamp(s)
Possession of drug paraphernalia
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $30,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
Rasheed M. Turner
Rasheed M. Turner, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 3, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Possession of stolen property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $2,500 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, before a judge of the First District Court.
John T. Vass
John T. Vass, 49, of Atchison, has been confined at the jail since Dec. 9, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Possession of controlled substance(s).
Battery
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $10,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
Ernest R, Whetstine Jr.
Ernest R. Whetstine Jr., 56, of Leavenworth, has been confined at the jail since Nov. 4, in connection with one or more allegations of:
Possession of stolen property
Criminal damage to property
He is expected to remain in custody, pending fulfillment of a $20,000 cash or surety bond agreement. His next public appearance is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, before a judge of the First District Court.
