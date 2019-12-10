Seeing a bit more blue should make citizenry in Atchison County feel more green, courtesy of a Solid Waste Reduction Grant administered through Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are now blue recycling bins in place in each of the five incorporated cities throughout Atchison County, said Director Staci Waggle, of the county’s solid waste operations.
Foreman Jody Goodpasture, of the county’s solid waste department, delivered bins the first week of December to Huron, Lancaster (near the city building) and in downtown Muscotah. Bins were already in place in the Atchison and Effingham communities. In Atchison, two bins are located at the former recycling center, 2505 West Highway 73 and one at the transfer station, 8575 Neosho Road. The bin located at the Effingham transfer site will remain in place.
Waggle emphasized the bins are for depositing clean items eligible for single stream recycling only. The blue bins are not for household trash disposal, Waggle said. Items accepted for the co-mingled single stream recycling are: cardboard, broken down and flattened; paper; rinsed tin and aluminum cans and rinsed clean plastic containers. There are some items prohibited, Waggle said, and urged users to read the instructions on the decals and follow the rules as posted.
No glass will be accepted in the blue bins. All glass recyclables are to be rinsed, taken out of any box or sack containers and put into the red bins specified for glass items at the former recycling center in Atchison, the Effingham transfer site, or the main transfer station located along Neosho Road, Waggle said.
There shall be no litter among the co-mingled recyclables, Waggle said. This means no household trash, no shredded paper, no plastic bags like shopping and trash bags. Residents are directed to empty the items contained in plastic trash bags from the bag, deposit into the designated recycling bin and dispose of the plastic bags in the household trash.
No food containers are allowed like pizza boxes, wax-coated, frozen food boxes and no wrapping paper. Items and containers with slick and/or waxy finishes are unacceptable, but plain cardboard cereal boxes are OK, Waggle said.
Atchison County was one of 20 counties the KDHE Bureau of Waste Management awarded solid waste reduction grant funding. The grants totaled about $390,000 to establish recycling and composting programs to divert recyclable material from landfills.
Of the funding available, Atchison County was awarded about $13,747 to purchase three blue Pro-Tainer, 14-foot by 21-yard, covered, roll-off containers. The count applied for the grant that required a $1 match for each $3 of KDHE funding, which is equal to about $4,582, the same as 25 percent, Waggle said. The solid waste department is responsible to pay the match from its share of proceeds generated through the voter-approved countywide 1 cent sales to fund solid waste and joint communications. KDHE announced the grant awards on July 22.
The bins are checked every Tuesday and Friday, Waggle said, and will be hauled away to empty as needed.
Waggle urges recyclers to abide by the rules. Do not leave boxes in their original three dimensional forms that will block the openings for other people. There is a list of prohibited items posted onto the bins. Waggle said the listed items include: No unrinsed food containers; no paint cans; no oil cans; no plastic toys; no laundry baskets; and no plastic buckets. Do not leave items on the ground if it does not fit into the bin, Waggle said.
Recycling involves a lot of education, Waggle said. If there are indicators that the deposited recyclables show more than 50 percent contamination than the whole load has to go into the trash because it is not suitable for recycling.
“Break down boxes,” Waggle said. “It is very important to break down the boxes because it leaves more room for other uses.”
Read the decals, Waggle said. For questions contact the transfer station at 913-367-1666. For more information about recycling and the drop-off centers and locations log on to atchisoncountyks.org, scroll to Departments, Public Works and then click on Recycling for more information. Waggle said she expects to additionally post a spreadsheet to show tonnage collected from the bins in the communities that will be available to view within the near future.
