After more than a year-long vacancy, Agent Taylor Lee has been hired to fulfill the position of Family and Consumer Science Extension.
Lee has been on the job as part of the K-State Research and Extension team since May 15, 4-H Youth Development is also under his scope of work.
"I have a passion for educating youth," Lee said. "I am excited that I can use my educational background and experiences to provide education for the community in regard to wellness and family."
Lee was reared in Atchison and is a 2011 graduate of Atchison High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 2015 from Benedictine College and began teaching first grade at Atchison Elementary School. In 2020, Lee transitioned into a new role as the kindergarten through fifth-grade Reading and Math interventionist at AES.
Lee said as an Interventionist he worked with small groups of pupils who needed extra assistance in math and reading.
The field of education is in Lee's family, his mother and mother-in-law are both AES teachers. His wife is the preschool teacher at Trinity Lutheran School.
"Education and community are very important to me, as well as, my family," Lee said.
Lee will be developing and implementing research-based programs that relate to wellness, nutrition, finances, and numerous other things to meet community needs.
"My goal this first year is to make connections within the community and identify community needs in order to address them through potential programs," Lee said.
Lee is currently introducing himself to connect with stakeholders in the community. He said he attended the recent Container Gardening presentation organized by the Terry FCE Unit and became acquainted with the FCE members. There have also been discussions about involvement with the Boys and Girls Club in Atchison.
Lee said is currently involved in an onboarding/training program led by K-State Research and Extension. Lee added that he's been meeting with agents from other counties near Atchison County to see their programs and determine what might be beneficial to our county and community.
The public is invited to a meet and greet to get acquainted with Agent Lee from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5 at the Atchison County Kansas State Research and Extension Office at 201 North Broadway Street in Lancaster.
Lee said stakeholders who need assistance or who would like to introduce themselves, can visit with him at the Extension Office, contact him by phone at 913-330-0050, or email him at taylorlee@ksu.edu.
Commented