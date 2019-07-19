ATCHISON, Kansas — Despite the 100-degree heat throughout the late afternoon Friday, thousands of proud country music fans have descended on Atchison, Kansas, this weekend to enjoy the 23rd Annual Amelia Earhart Festival and the three-act LakeFest 2019 jamboree.
Kylie Morgan, Devin Dawson and international singer-songwriter superstar Kip Moore have come to Warnock Lake to sing to the crowd "Somethin’ Bout a Truck" and other top-tier country music hits.
It isn’t July in Kansas if the weather is cooperating, but that comes with the territory of outdoor music, an army of food trucks and the actual Army National Guard, which brought a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and other gear to show off.
Morgan went on first after throngs of adoring fans interacted with her and the other talent at the LakeFest meet and greet before the show.
"I mean, it's crazy because there's never that many people here at all, except on this occasion, so it's nice to see a whole bunch people actually doing something together, like being here for one thing," said Atchison native Kadejah Ross, who attended LakeFest for the first time this year. "So it's actually pretty cool you know to be part of something like this."
To support the fun and festivities lasting all weekend in Atchison, crews and volunteers have been hard at work for the last several weeks.
This is exemplified by the scene of LakeFest itself, where a team led by production manager Travis Grossman set up the stage and audience area for thousands of people, ensured the show went off without a hitch and then rapidly cleaned it all up overnight. Warnock Lake in peaceful, idyllic rural northeast Kansas shows no sign of one of the largest outdoor concerts in the region before and after LakeFest is over.
"Within just a couple of days, it becomes a small city," Grossman said. "A city that runs on blood, sweat, gallons of water, and gasoline operated generators. We start out here off the grid and we finish off the grid. And that's our show."
For more information about Amelia Earhart Festival events yet to occur all day Saturday, July 20, go http://visitatchison.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/AE_Brochure_Web-1.pdf
