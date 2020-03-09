A barn north of Muscotah is deemed a total loss after it caught fire despite a countywide burn ban in place due to high winds.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports the incident remains under investigation. It was about 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 when deputies and Horton Fire District firefighters responded to the 18000 block of U.S. Highway 159 for the report of a structure fire in a rural area in Atchison County.
“While on the scene handling the fire,” Laurie said local fire departments advised the fire was started due to non-compliance to the burn that has been in place.”
Laurie conveyed his belief there might had been an attempt to burn off some grass.
