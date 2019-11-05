A story that appeared on Page A1 of the Saturday, Nov. 2, Atchison Globe edition contained errors in need of correction.
Brian A. Spilman Jr., 22, of Atchison, is in the Doniphan County Jail, pending $100,000 bond. A reporter obtained incorrect information from the Leavenworth County Jail.
Jason W. Pantle, 42, of Cummings, died on Sept. 28 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Wyandotte County. A reporter misstated the date of his death, which happened after he suffered injuries on Sept. 22 in the town of Doniphan.
Atchison Globe regrets these errors.
