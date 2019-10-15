Because of an editor's error, the OnTap Calendar of Events published on Saturday, Oct. 12, incorrectly referenced the Joel Wilburn Memorial Scholarship Fair, which is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19384 239th Rd. in rural Atchison County. Atchison Globe regrets the error.
