ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — About 47,173 Americans died by suicide in 2017, or roughly 129 people a day. Between 2000 and 2016, the suicide rate in the United States increased by 30 percent.
Congress has taken note of the startling numbers.
A number of U.S. senators, including Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, have joined to introduce legislation that will designate a three-digit telephone number – 9-8-8 – as a national suicide prevention hotline.
Lawmakers say the current national hotline, begun in 2005, requires the dialing of 10 numbers. They hope a new designation will become as memorable as the 9-1-1 emergency number.
“The state of Kansas and the entire country stand to benefit from increased access to critical suicide prevention and mental health services that a dedicated nationwide hotline would offer,” said Moran, a Republican.
He praised Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, who grew up in Kansas, for his work in stewarding this proposal. The FCC issued a report on the national hotline this summer, saying the 9-8-8 number could “play a key role in improving national crisis intervention and suicide prevention efforts”
The shorter number, the senator said, would become “an effective tool for those who need it.”
Suicide stands as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 6,241 of the suicides in 2017 involved Americans ages 15 to 24.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,151 suicides in the state in 2017. Buchanan County had 17 suicides that year and 13 the year before.
A number of mental-health advocacy groups have endorsed the adoption of the three-digit number.
“If you are in a car accident, you don’t have to remember a seven-digit number to get immediate help. A mental health emergency should be no different,” said Angela Kimball, the acting chief executive officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Earlier this fall, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, who chairs the Appropriations subcommittee that prioritizes funding for federal health programs, announced the panel had approved $88 million for suicide prevention programs, a $14 million increase from the previous year.
“For the millions of people who struggle with a mental-health issue, the bill directs resources toward certified community behavioral-health clinics, mental-health programs in schools and suicide-prevention programs,” the Republican senator said at the time.
