In its fourth year of operation, Educator Sarah Tschauder told USD 409 leaders the AHS Campus Cupboard initiative is 95 percent funded and supported by the Atchison community.
The Campus Cupboard started in partnership with the St. Joseph, Missouri Second Harvest Food Bank as a way to ensure the high school students would have meals throughout weekends. The Campus Cupboard program would provide enough ingreadients for four meals.
Tschauder said each year the community support for the Campus Cupboard has grown and donations have exceeded beyond the cupboard to include winter apparel like hats and gloves, hand-me-down formal wear for special occasions, toiletries and school supplies.
Tschauder said money donated for the Campus Cupboard goes toward the purchase of the food. Student volunteers unload the food deliveries and stock the shelves.
Tschauder said there are three students who work on this at a time, and it takes about a three-hour job for each to complete the tasks. There is quite a bit of work involved.
"I never dreamed when we started that it would be what is has become," Tschauder said.
Board members also heard an overview report from Data Analyst Amanda Drury about district data gathered from the eduCLIMBER interactive system so that learning capabilities can be tracked in effort to detect special needs for interventions.
Drury's position is funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Superintendent Renee Nugent updated board members about consideration of the Distric's bond proposal and about a stipend for student teacher interns in exchange for 2-year commitment to teach in the district after they earn degrees.
Board members recessed for 10 minutes to discuss personnel matters behind closed doors with Nugent. After the public meeting resumed board members took the following actions:
> Approved the hire of 14 persons for the district's revived transportation department, all effective Saturday, July 1: Head Bus Mechanic Mike Miller; bus drivers are: Gary Starks, Tashia Knight, Seymour (Gene) Sage, John Hornbostel, Rebecca Sweitzer, Shela Matthias, Steve Barnett, Russell Gaddis, Kelly Mowery and Jeffrey Federinko; bus monitors -- Millisa Tadlock and Donavan (Donnie) Tadlock III; and Bus Driving Trainer Donovan Tadlock and bus driver.
> Accepted resignations from: Macy Pickman -- science teacher, Student Ambassadors and Student Council sponsor, and SIT Co-chair at AHS; Bridgett Baker-- assistant volleyball coach at Atchison Middle School; Tori Mace --Physical Education teacher at Atchison Elementary School and AMS head girls baseball coach; Gus Linstrom -- Interact Club AHS; School Psychologist Angela Mueller AES; LaDonna Griffin -- K-5 interventionist at AES; Paul Ogle SIT Team co-chairman at AHS; and Madison (Baker) Kuhn -- head volleyball coach at AMS. Five paraeducators also resigned.
> Approved recommendation for employment for: Sara King -- AHS special education teacher; Colby Smith -- first grade teacher at AES; Mallory Libby -- seventh-grade teacher at AMS; Hannah Nolte -- 10-month secretary at AMS; and Jaqueline Baker-- AMS paraeducator.
> Approved transfers: Kacee Henderson -- first grade teacher at AES to school librarian; Rhonda Sexton -- AHS special education teacher to eighth-grade Core teacher at AMS; Jennifer Nehl- food service worker at AES to Assistant Food Service Site Manager at AES.
> Approved supplemental contracts for: AES --Mariah Hisle, fourth-grade team leader and Gloria Cline as third-grade team leader, Leah Martin -- New Teacher Mentor Coordiantor and fall and spring first-grade lunch supervisor; at AMS -- Jennifer Smith -- KAYS Co-sponsor; at AHS -- Kia Boyd, GSA Sponsorl SIT Team Co-chairs -- Rusty Willis and Brian Keagan; Toni Anthony-Larson -- Student Ambassadors, Student Council Sponsor Heather Matthias and Interact Club --Katelyn Buschbacher.
