The Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University is bringing a community outlook event to Atchison.
The Atchison County Community Outlook Event will offer business and local community leaders the opportunities to hear state and local experts talk about current expansion and economic perspectives on issues that affect the regional economy.
James R. Young, Ph. D, is a one of the presenter for the upcoming event scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Atchison Heritage Event Center, located at 710 South Ninth Street.
Young currently serves as an associate professor of economics at Benedictine College. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics, philosophy and history in 2005 from BC. He earned his masters and doctorate from the University of Notre Dame with a dissertation in international finance and economics. Young currently teaches courses in microeconomics and macroeconomics at BC.
Director Jeremy Hill, CEDBR of Wichita State University, leads the center in its mission to provide accurate, reliable information and analysis to inform decision-makers in both public and private sectors. The CEDBR provides market research, fiscal and impact analysis and employment forecasts for regional and state economies. Hill’s research focus emphasizes business analysis, community development, and the dynamics of workforce, tourism and retirement. Hill has been involved in national and regional organizations that include the National Association for Business Economics, and the Kansas Economic Development Alliance. Hill was part of the 2015 Leadership Kansas class the same year he served president of the Association for University Business and Economic Research.
The CEDBR acknowledges the support from BC for assistance with topics, speakers and information to businesses and leaders about the event.
The cost to attend is $50. Attendees will receive a one year subscription to receive the CEDBR forecast publications and reference guides on regional and statewide economic condition in the state. The subscription has a $100 value. Visit CEDBR.ORG/events to learn more or register for the Atchison County Community Outlook Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.