The Atchison Community Health Clinic invited educational consultants in the previous week to engage with members of the public and record their thoughts on the clinic’s future.
Traveling advisers Jennifer Pacic and Lucy Petroucheva of the Center for Organizational Development and Collaboration, supported by Wichita State University, conducted several
sessions at the Atchison Family YMCA to both help build a three-year strategic plan for the clinic and educate its leadership on conducting such efforts independently in the future.
The clinic, led by Executive Director Stevie Durkin, is based at 1412 North Second St., in the neighborhood of Benedictine College,.
Based on input from members of the public heard by Pacic and Petroucheva on Wednesday at the YMCA, some of the clinic’s goals may requrie a larger building to be fully realized. The clinic sees a large number of patients every year, and provides a broad array of
services, inlcuding meetings with a family physician, dental care and
specialist consultations.
Pacic explained that a proper strategic plan for the growth of a nonprofit establishment doesn’t just lay out a series of goals to be met in three years before everyone moves on.
“We don’t plan out 60 steps, because step No. 25 might not make sense in six months,” she said. “So, we take our first steps and we check in over the course of the implementation of the plan. We continuously check in, every 90 to 120 days, and we help build their capacity to work their plan, knowing that things can change.”
Petroucheva said it is essential for any strategic plan of this kind to
closely align what the public and what the organizational leaders are
saying about what the needs of the community are.
“I think community listening sessions and staff listening sessions really allow us to, when we sit down with the organization to do planning, it helps to reinforce their perspective, and for me that’s really fun,” she said.
Pacic said she has been working with organizations like the Atchison Community Health Clinic for about 18 years and finds that the process is especially well-suited for someone like her.
“I joke that I have an ADD of causes,” she said. “I can help across systems, communities, states, whatever, so that they hit their mission. Part of that is being able to hear those voices and facilitate environments where they can be shared. That’s where we can really make an impact.”
To learn more about the Atchison Community Health Clinic, visit https://www.facebook.com/achclinic/.
