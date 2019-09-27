Local residents of Atchison gathered at the Commercial Street Mall Thursday night to celebrate and sample some of what business had to offer at the 12th annual Taste of Atchison.
The event showed off 18 businesses with a majority of them being food related.
People in attendance were able to sample all of the food by paying for a $5 ticket when entering.
Event Coordinator Mary Jane Sowers said the event is useful to new and old businesses in the town.
“It’s just good whether you’re a new or old business and people will know what you have to offer,” Sowers said.
She also said the event is always a big draw with many people in attendance.
“Last year we sold around 300 tickets,” Sowers said. “We do really well and it’s one of the funnest events there is when the weather is nice.”
A new business to the festivities this year was Willow Boutique. They just opened in March and sell clothing and other accessories like purses and jewelry.
Store owner Tracy Kane said the experience was wonderful for her business.
“This is beautiful and wonderful,” Kane said. “It’s nice to see people going around showing our clothes after they buy them.”
Lopez De Mexico has been a frequent participant in the Taste of Atchison over the years.
Owner Anne Pruett said the event brings the community together for meaningful celebration.
“It’s special because it brings the community together to socials in a setting with live music and food the town has to offer,” Pruett said.
Pruett also said the celebration has always helped get more people to sample and take interest in the different types of meals they give each year that people might not usually try.
“Sometimes people will try a sample of something they might not usually try,” Pruett said. “We usually try to offer something different each year and give people a chance to try a sample of it.”
The event also had a photo contests for adults, teens and children along with a wing eating contest between Lawrence Rossi and Ryan Pickman, which Rossi was victorious in.
