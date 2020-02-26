TOPEKA —The Kansas Historical Society and the Kansas Anthropological Association invite the public to get a hands-on learning experience about archeology at an upcoming field school.
The KHS and KAA will hold the annual Kansas Archeology Training Program field school from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 21, at the Historic Lake Scott State Park in Scott County, near Scott City. We will be working at two Dismal River aspect sites, 14SC409 and 14SC304, that date between the years 1650 to 1750. Dismal River aspect people are believed to be part of the Athabascan language group and to be the predecessors of the modern-day Apache people, now known as Apache Tribe of Oklahoma. One of the sites, 14SC409, was partially excavated during the 2009 archeology training program field school. Later work was done by Matthew Hill, Margaret Beck, and Sarah Trabert. The other site, 14SC304, was partially excavated by Jim Gunnerson in 1965. The 2020 KATP field school will be an opportunity to further explore the two sites.
The KATP field school, which is a joint effort by KSHS and KAA that has been held annually since 1975, is an opportunity for the public to work alongside professional and experienced avocational archeologists in finding and excavating archeological sites and processing the resulting artifacts in the lab. No experience is necessary—just a desire to learn. Participants can attend for a few days or the entire 14 days of the field school. Participants must be at least 12 years old and children aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Classroom courses on archeology are also offered and can be taken for college credit through Emporia State University for a fee.
The registration fee for the field school for members of the KAA and the Kansas Historical Foundation is $35 for standard participants, $25 for participants 65 or older, and $15 for students currently enrolled at a middle school, high school, or college. Nonmembers of the KAA or the Kansas Historical Foundation will pay $90. Participants enrolled for college credit will pay the college tuition fees directly to Emporia State University.
Online registration starts, Sunday, March 1 through the KSHS website and continues until Monday, May 25. Registration is limited based on activity on a day-by-day basis.
A full schedule of evening programs will be held in Oakley and vicinity. Admission to the programs is free and open to the public.
The Kansas Historical Society does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operation of its programs. The Historical Society requests prior notification to accommodate individuals with special needs or disabilities.
For more information email kshs.archeologyoutreach@ks.gov, or call Tricia Waggoner at 785-272-8681, ext. 267, or visit kshs.org/katp
Log on to Kansas Historical website at kshs.org/katp, or facebook.com/kshistoricalsociety; YouTube: youtube.com/kansashistorical, or youtube.com/kansasmemory
