Former Atchison High School basketball coach and Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Matthew "Chic" Downing passed away Monday morning at the age of 72.
Downing was a local Atchison legend as a Redmen player and coach, as well as a Benedictine player.
Downing won four state championships as a coach and two as a player for Atchison. Downing’s 255 wins at Atchison High School are the most in school history and he was named the KBCA Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988.
Downing was named Kansas All-State in 1968 and then went on to Benedictine College.
As a Raven he was named a NAIA All-American twice, is the leading scorer in school history with 2,042 points, and was named to the Benedictine College Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
Downing was a draft pick of the New York Knicks in 1972.
Downing is in a total of five Hall of Fames including the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
