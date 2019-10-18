An Atchison woman was transported by EMS ambulance as the result of a night time traffic accident Thursday in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Ann Huntington suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson indicated to Atchison Globe.
The accident occurred after Huntington was northbound about 10:25 p.m. while she drove a 2003 Jeep Cherokee. Huntington traveled along and struck a parked vehicle. Huntington’s Jeep was towed from the accident scene.
Atchison police officers cited her for inattentive driving and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the APD blotter report.
