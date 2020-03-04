Local leaders used an abbreviated governing body meeting and companion legislative workshop to trim around the edges of municipal policy on Monday.
The greatest impact for the average constituent from the housekeeping work done by the City of Atchison City Commission likely comes from the approval of Resolution No. 3198, reducing utility connection fees for water customers. The resolution, enacted by a 5-0 vote, is inspired by the desire to create incentives for new residential construction; in the last 10 years, Atchison has seen 144 single-family homes demolished, with just 44 replacements.
The mechanism of saving costs is relatively straightforward. Labor costs will no longer be assessed in setting up new home construction on City of Atchison water service, with the client retaining responsibility for parts and materials. Per the resolution, the cost savings will likely pose a brief financial impact on Atchison’s coffers for all projects that are under construction and haven’t been hooked up yet.
In theory, Assistant City Manger Justin Pregont acknowledged, if a construction entity aims to build homes in city limits and would have done so regardless of this reform, the potential revenue loss represents a longer-term impact on utility service finances. However, city staff hope that builders will greet the news of the cost-saving measure by committing to additional projects in the future when otherwise they might not have done so.
“We hear enough this that I feel like it’s an appropriate thing to bring to you, even if it is just the beginning of a series of things that we try to accomplish to make it more attractive for people to construct and renovate housing in our city,” Pregont told commissioners. “We have a handful of folks in Atchison that build houses ... I would say that every single one of them has complained at one point or another about the cost of hooking up to our utility system.”
Utilities Manager Mike Stec said he is fully supportive of the cost-cutting measure in the consideration of the economic impact it will generate for Atchison against the relatively minor financial loss the city will experience. As it is, Stec observed, he already charges at below market value for costs, labor and materials.
Stec estimated that developers can expect to pay between $1,000 and $3,000 to hook up single family houses to water mains. The amount of savings that the reform will produce for each product will vary depending on where a house is located relative to the nearest water main with each project.
“Let’s make some kind of compromise here, because we don’t have to have a $2,500 bill get in the way of having something started,” Stec said. “I’m supportive of the initiative, and I’m certainly flexible about other tweaks or accommodations we want to make.”
In other business:
The City of Atchison received a $500,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to replace and upgrade multiple aspects of Main Street, with work expected to commence after the largely KDOT-grant-funded replacement of the Commercial Street Mall. For more information on how Main Street will be upgraded, visit https://cityofatchison.com/news/city-wins-500000-grant-for-main-street-corridor-project/. Work on the Mall is expected to begin this year, with Main Street work slated for 2021 or 2022.
Per a 5-0 vote, the City Commission approved the creation of a Vacant Property Task Force, designed to produce policy solutions for decayed vacant properties so as to alleviate the city’s ongoing housing shortage. The task force is authorized by Resolution No. 3199.
Per a 5-0 vote, a house at 904 Henry St. will be demolished, following a show cause hearing on Monday which saw no new input from the property’s owner.
Per a 5-0 vote, on Stec’s recommendation, the City Commission authorized the purchase of 50 high-strength water composite baskets, to be purchased and installed in cooperation with Evoqua Water Technologies of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The purchased system, per documents from the firm on file with the city government, is designed to screen debris and pollutants out of municipal water intakes and lift the removed substances away for disposal.
