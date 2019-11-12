Since the dedication of the USS Arizona Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park on May 31, 2010, each year, on Pearl Harbor Day, the crew is remembered.
The ship was sunk during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In the surprise aerial assault, 1,177 U.S. sailors and Marines were killed on board the ship. More than 10 percent of the casualties on board Arizona were from the four states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.
The artifact of the Arizona found at Veterans Memorial Park, a piece of the shipwreck which remains at Pearl Harbor to this day, was brought to Kansas to honor those lose and to offer Midwest families a place to see and touch a piece of the ship closer to home than Hawaii.
The remembrance program will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Veterans Memorial Park, and is being organized by Navy veterans from the community with support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1775, the Pershing Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and the Benedictine College ROTC Unit.
The tribute will honor the veterans of Pearl Harbor, as well as all U.S. veterans and active duty service members. All veterans are urged to attend.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the tribute to those lost on the Arizona on Pearl Harbor Day, and to honor our veterans. Veterans Memorial Park is located at the intersection of River Road and Commercial Street in Atchison. Some seating will be available.
